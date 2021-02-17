Carbon monoxide death in Laurel County blamed on generator

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are turning to alternate heat sources due to the power outages. If not used properly, those can be dangerous.

In Laurel County, a carbon monoxide death is under investigation.

State troopers are taking this moment to remind people about the dangers of carbon monoxide as many still wait for power.

Tuesday, troopers responded to a call at a home on Spring Cut Circle. Three people were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Troopers found Tony and Darlene Ragland along with their six-year-old grandson in the home. All were transported to the hospital.

We’re told 61-year old Darlene ended up passing away at the hospital. We spoke to her husband, Tony, off-camera. He’s pretty shaken up right now but he and the grandson are doing okay.

KSP urging people without power to stay safe as they heat their homes with alternative sources. A Laurel Co woman has died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Troopers say the family had a generator in the garage with the door was shut. pic.twitter.com/ebmXfSRv0H — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 17, 2021

Troopers say the power went out in the home, so the family put a generator in the garage. There was no ventilation.

“She was somebody that loved in this community for 61 years and she’s no longer with us just because of an accident,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington.

Many are still without power in Laurel County and hardware stores are having trouble keeping generators on shelves.

“That’s when they sell, during power outages and emergencies,” said Harold Benge, co-owner of Benge Farm Supply.

Benge says his store is sold out of generators. The machines can be a lifesaver during power outages, but can quickly turn deadly if used incorrectly. The machines give off carbon monoxide. Using them indoors can be fatal.

“Lot of people don’t understand that you can overload a generator. They need to be outside,” Benge said. “Of course, anything that’s open flame is dangerous too, propane heaters, kerosene heaters. If you read the directions that come with the stuff, you’ll be alright.”

State police say people should not run their vehicles or generators in their garages with the doors shut. Troopers say if you need any help, just give them a call.

