Can you help? Animals need removed from Lawrence County Humane Society

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Help is needed right now in Louisa at the Lawrence County Humane Society.

Volunteers are needed, as the shelter needs to evacuate as soon as possible, power lines are down and trees fallen on the buildings.

The humane society’s Facebook post says there is shelter in Isaac Park Rd just south of the Walmart on US23.

Lawrence County Humane Society
Lawrence County Humane Society(Lawrence County Humane Society)

