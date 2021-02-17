Can you help? Animals need removed from Lawrence County Humane Society

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Help is needed right now in Louisa at the Lawrence County Humane Society.

Volunteers are needed, as the shelter needs to evacuate as soon as possible, power lines are down and trees fallen on the buildings.

The humane society’s Facebook post says there is shelter in Isaac Park Rd just south of the Walmart on US23.

Lawrence County Humane Society (Lawrence County Humane Society)

