Some Eastern Kentucky 911 centers experiencing outages Tuesday morning

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After an outage earlier Tuesday morning, the West Liberty Morgan County E-911 service announced that their phone lines were once again operational.

However, some counties are still dealing with issues. The West Liberty Morgan County E-911 shared in a Facebook post that 911 services in Elliott County remained down, with services in Menifee County remaining on backup phones.

Officials are stressing that dispatch numbers are for emergencies only, and that 911 call center dispatchers cannot help with power outages.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.