Gov. Beshear reports more than one thousand cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his Tuesday COVID-19 update this afternoon in Frankfort. Secretary Jim Gray also provided an update on road conditions in the region.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,255 new cases and 27 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 390,762 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,318.

46,074 people have recovered from the virus.

4,311,259 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 6.58%.

Secretary Jim Gray also gave an update on the transportation crews that are working to help clear the roads.

He said in Eastern Kentucky crews are working hard clearing downed trees. Some roads are passable, but others are still blocked or hazardous.

Due to some routes being impassable, fuel supply for trucks is low. He also mentioned that crews in Boyd County weren’t even able to get home last night.

You can go to snowky.ky.gov for further travel resources and information.

The governor also reminded people that the Healthy at Home Evection Relief Fund is now live. This offers tenants help in paying past-due rent and utility bills. Both tenants and landlords should apply at TeamKyHHERF.Ky.gov.

Since it went live yesterday, more than 6,400 people have created an account, and $3.2 million have been requested in assistance.

The governor also gave an update on the vaccine. He said Kentucky’s vaccine supply will be increasing. He also said that more than 30,000 Kentuckians have already received their first vaccine.

He also said that once Johnson and Johnson is authorized they will be distributing 100 million dosages of the vaccine to the U.S. and Kentucky will at least be getting one million of those, so that will increase Kentucky’s supply, as well.

As of Monday, 84 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

