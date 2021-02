LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday the above Utility Trailer was stolen off of Barbourville Road near London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the missing trailer.

If you have any information please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600. You can also message their Facebook page.

Help Flyer (WYMT)

