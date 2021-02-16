Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Rangel/RELEASED)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
KSP: Officer involved shooting under investigation in Corbin
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear closes state office buildings again Tuesday due to dangerous road conditions
Some Eastern Kentucky 911 centers experiencing outages Tuesday morning
Alondra Carmona, 18, will be able to attend her dream school, Barnard College, thanks to...
High schooler uses money she saved for college tuition to pay mom’s rent
Although her mom felt bad using her daughter’s money, she really needed it to avoid a possible...
'I just wanted to do it for her': High schooler pays mom's rent with college savings