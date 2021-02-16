UK’s Kroger Field vaccine clinic once again closed because of weather
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has decided not to operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field for the third time in less than a week.
Severe winter weather conditions prompted the decisions each time. Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency because of a major storm.
The school will be contacting people who had appointments set for Monday about rescheduling.
The university has also canceled classes for Monday.
