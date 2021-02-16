Advertisement

UK’s Kroger Field vaccine clinic once again closed because of weather

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has decided not to operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field for the third time in less than a week.

Severe winter weather conditions prompted the decisions each time. Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency because of a major storm.

The school will be contacting people who had appointments set for Monday about rescheduling.

The university has also canceled classes for Monday.

