State of emergency issued in Jackson County as ice storm causes wide spread power outages

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the second ice storm creates dangerous situations and brings more problems, Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard says he has not seen conditions like this for quite some time.

“It’s probably been in the late 90′s since we saw an ice storm like this, that I can remember… one that had this kind of impact where the power was out for several days and even weeks and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen anything like this,” he said.

On Monday, officials in Jackson County declared a state of emergency as many people are without power, due to fallen trees and freezing conditions.

“The major damages we have is just trees falling on structures, roadways and of course electric lines and utility lines,” he said.

Jackson County Native Scarlett Marks says her power has been on and off since Monday night.

“The power first went out yesterday about 5 o’clock in the afternoon and it was off until about 8 p.m. and came back on and then it went back off about midnight last night, and it has been off ever since,” she said.

With the outage Marks says all she and her family can do is wait it out.

“Well the kids like to play board games and it’s just a lot of family time right now,” she said.

But Gabbard says the community should remain positive and stay informed for any new information.

“I looked at the long range forecast and say 50s in the weather for next week,” he said.

Gabbard announced on Facebook that officials have decided to open a warming shelter at Tyner Elementary School. He says if people need to go to the shelter, due to not having heat, they can call 606-287-9125.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.