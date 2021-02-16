Advertisement

State of Emergency declared in Jackson County due to ice storm

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Jackson County declared a state of emergency Monday night.

Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard posted on his Facebook page the declaration comes as more than five thousand people in his county are without power and road conditions continue to deteriorate.

Officials ask everyone to stay at home if at all possible and say they will provide more updates as they get more information.

