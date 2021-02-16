Slick spots possible Tuesday morning on area roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the main area of winter weather beginning to move out of the mountains, the freezing rain has left slick roads in it’s wake in some places.

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say their plans from last week’s winter storm stayed the same with the one that impacted the region this week. This mainly involved salting roads and making sure the chemicals had enough time to react.

One major difference, however, was the inability for officials to pre-treat the roads like last week because the rain and drizzle was persistent throughout the weekend. KYTC even had to call crews in earlier than expected because conditions changed so quickly.

Officials also had to be more selective about which roads they treat.

“Focus on the main routes overnight obviously those are the most important routes, roads to the hospitals in case there are medical emergencies,” said H.B. Elkins with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10.

Transportation Cabinet officials hope that anyone who has to drive Tuesday morning is paying close attention to the roads and taking it slow because of the possibility of slick and icy roads.

”We’re supposed to rinse and report and start this all over again kind of Wednesday night and into Thursday white flash and if it’s not freezing and it warms up that’ll help with some of the melting you know between then and now we got to get the roads into good shade we’ll have to get equipment serviced we’ll have to get trucks filled back up with salt,” Elkins said.

One big issue transportation officials were running into were trees falling on roads.

Even if main roads are clear, back roads can still remain hazardous. Crews are working hard to clear up as much as possible, working 12 hour rotating shifts while also preparing for the potential for more wintry weather later in the week. In the mean time, officials are asking for patience.

”Give the crews time to work they’ll get out they’ll get the main roads in decent shape and then they’ll turning their attention to some of the secondary routes, priority B and priority C routes,” Elkins added.

Officials say if you see a downed tree or power line, you should call 911.

