Advertisement

Rockcastle Middle School serving as warming center

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks are trickling in the front doors of Rockcastle Middle School, where they sign in, get their temperature taken and given a mask if they need one. Then they’re escorted through doors to the gym holding 30 cots.

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger says she’s one of several in the area without power. She says 75% of Jackson Energy customers in Rockcastle County don’t have power.

The district, the county judge-executive, emergency operations center and the Christian Appalachian Project worked together to set up this warming center. People can get food, water, and rest.

Ballinger says volunteer fire fighters are out knocking on doors willing to give anyone a ride to the center that needs one.

“Our concern is the low temperature for this evening and we just implore to our community don’t stay home and be cold. We have food, we have water, we have a warm place for you to come. Our doors are open. Please come take advantage of this, we promise we’ll take good care of you,” Ballinger said.

The center will stay open as long as it’s needed. If people do have a temperature at the door there’s an isolation room for them.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Thousands without power following second ice storm in less than one week
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

Watch: Continued coverage of the winter storm Tuesday
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Kentucky child care workers bumped up the list on COVID vaccine priority
Officials with Wooton Volunteer prep for upcoming snow
Leslie County officials dealing with harsh weather
Kentucky child care workers bumped up the list on COVID vaccine priority
Kentucky child care workers bumped up the list on COVID vaccine priority
Nearly 8,000 people in Laurel County are without power 6 P.M.
Nearly 8,000 people in Laurel County are without power 6 P.M.