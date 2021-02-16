Pike County facility provides shelter from the storm

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter weather cycles through the region, the threat of an ice storm leaves some people searching for shelter.

Though COVID-19 restrictions have changed the way the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville operates, its facility remains open for people in need.

According to Offender Re-entry Program Counselor Crissie Johnson, the shelter has seen an increase in people searching for a warm place to stay as the second recent potential ice storm hits the forecast.

“We just kinda make sure that their needs are being met. Making sure, you know, that they’re warm,” said Johnson. “Because these are frigid temperatures that are starting to roll in.”

The shelter offers people a place to sleep, a kitchen with food to prepare warm meals, toiletries, and clothes. As more people seek shelter, the need for those supplies also becomes greater- a need that Johnson says the community and the shelter’s partners have always helped to meet.

Johnson said working in the facility is about providing a warm bed and a warm meal, but it is also about giving a warm welcome to people in need.

“The world’s out here but we’ve got people who genuinely care about us, to help us get off the street or, you know, help them do the things that they need to do,” said Johnson. “If we’ve helped just one person it feels like such a big win for us.”

The facility requires anyone wishing to stay on-site to take a rapid COVID-19 test in order to keep everyone safe. Those people will be kept in a quarantine warming station until their tests show a positive result, at which point they are welcome to enter the facility.

