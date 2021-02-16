Perry County crews treat the roads through rain, snow and ice

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many areas across the region continue to see deteriorating road conditions on Tuesday Perry County road crews say the road conditions have varied depending on the location and time of day.

Scott Alexander, Perry County Judge Executive, says it is not only the road conditions people need to be aware of.

“We’ve had another one of those freeze flashes it looks like it hit again right around daybreak. We had four crews out at about 4 a.m There were a lot of trees down but as the morning went on and temperatures dropped it’s gotten extremely worse out,” said Alexander. “Especially with the weather that we have had be sure to watch for downed power lines and downed trees and the road conditions can change in an instant right now.”

Alexander says sometimes the roads can be deceiving as one area might look fine but you drive on down the road and it’s a completely different story.

“Counting the Christmas event in the last two events we have only had about 30 minutes of downtime with equipment. So our equipment is holding up extremely well,” said Alexander. “The public helps so much. I was down on Lower Second Creek this morning by 4:30 checking the roads and putting salt down and it was freezing over and someone had already cut a few trees out of the way on the road. "

Emphasizing safety as the community helps each other through the storm.

