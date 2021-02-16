Advertisement

People traveling miles away for kerosene following ice storm

Thousands remain without power across Eastern Kentucky
By Emily Bennett
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The ICE storm moved out of the region, but daylight showed the damage that was left behind leaving tens of thousands without power and trees blocking roads across many counties.

While the main roads were clear Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County, it is a completely different story in the rural northern areas of the county - roads are covered in ice and trees are still covering roads.

About 75% of the county is without power. crews had to stop working last night as it got too dangerous with trees falling around them.

But now thousands are left without power and as the temperatures drop into the teens Tuesday night, everyone is looking for one thing ... kerosene.

Douglas Foster who lives in Ulysses is one of those people. he lost power for nearly three days during the last storm and now he is left in the dark again.

He says waking up Tuesday morning, it looked like a tornado went through.

“You’d just lay there and it sounded like an army of giants was walking right through the mountains. It felt like hundreds, hundreds of trees just falling down constantly. It was like a thunderstorm echoing in the background,” Foster said.

With so many power outages, people came to Paintsville from Lawrence and Magoffin Counties just to find gas and kerosene. All worried about staying warm in these frigid temperatures.

