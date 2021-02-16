Advertisement

Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County

State of Emergency Winter
State of Emergency Winter(Source: Associated Press)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one county are joining others to make sure people affected by Monday’s ice storm are taken care of.

According to a Facebook post from the London Police Department, Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield issued the declaration on Tuesday morning.

As part of the declaration, the county will open a second warming center at West London Baptist Church starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officials ask that those who want to stay there call the Laurel County Emergency Operations Center at 606-862-7904 to let them know they plan on coming.

Restoration Ministries in Laurel County opened up an emergency shelter Monday night. You can find more about the facility here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
Thousands without power following second ice storm in less than one week
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

KSP troopers hurt working at interstate crash scene
Perry County Roads
Perry County crews treat the roads through rain, snow and ice
WYMT Snow
Snow and ice photos submitted after Monday’s winter storm
Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers
Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers