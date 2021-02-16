No. 17 Kentucky moves to 8-4 in SEC play, beats Florida 88-80

(WYMT) - No. 17 Kentucky beat Florida on Monday night 88-80. The Wildcats move to 15-5 on the year and 8-4 in SEC play. Rhyne Howard led the Cats with 31 points and nine points. This is the third game this season Howard scored more than 30 points.

Rhyne had 13 of her 25 points in the third quarter.@howard_rhyne 🎀🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/zkeBXSM3e9 — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) February 16, 2021

Kentucky went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half, to lead 47-42 at halftime.

The Wildcats will host LSU on February 18th at 7 p.m.

