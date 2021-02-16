Advertisement

No. 17 Kentucky moves to 8-4 in SEC play, beats Florida 88-80

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - No. 17 Kentucky beat Florida on Monday night 88-80. The Wildcats move to 15-5 on the year and 8-4 in SEC play. Rhyne Howard led the Cats with 31 points and nine points. This is the third game this season Howard scored more than 30 points.

Kentucky went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half, to lead 47-42 at halftime.

The Wildcats will host LSU on February 18th at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight
KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week six
North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Jeff Sheppard says Kentucky has reached out to North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard
(Credit: WYMT/Willie Hope)
All “A” Classic delayed due to winter weather advisory
KHSAA basketball
WATCH: Highlights and scores from a full Saturday slate in the Commonwealth