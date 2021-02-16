More winter weather on the way for the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Round three is heading our way Wednesday night into Thursday. Tonight, we should continue to see those light snow showers and flurries push out of the mountains. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-teens with temperatures feeling even colder than that Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday

We will be dry throughout most of the day Wednesday. Highs will get into the low to mid-30s with maybe some peeks of sunshine. Sadly, this won’t be enough to melt what we’ve seen over the past several days and it looks like we’ll be adding more winter weather on top of what is already on the ground.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and lasts until Friday at 7 a.m. for most.

Snow showers arrive late Wednesday night. Mainly after dinner and closer to midnight. Let me say, models are all over the place on the timing and totals of this next system. Overnight lows Wednesday will be right at the lower 30s and warm up throughout the overnight hours. This means that the snow will change to a wintry mix and even rain by Thursday morning for some. Temperatures will once again play a huge role in this system. The good news is it doesn’t look like we see freezing rain this time. Our northern half of our viewing area has a better chance of seeing accumulating snow by Friday morning.

Models don’t factor in the sleet and rain on top of the snow, so when that rain arrives in the southern half of the area, that snow will melt. Below are our thoughts, for now, of who has the best chance of seeing accumulating snowfall.

Snow chance 2/16 (WYMT Weather)

After everything falls, temperatures drop into the lower 20s Thursday night. Whatever is on the ground will refreeze Friday morning. Highs on Friday will only get into the mid-20s so not a lot of it will melt.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine finally returns this weekend with highs getting into the lower 30s Saturday. Overnight lows will remain chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s.

We should warm up quickly Sunday with some stronger winds from the south. Highs will get into the mid to upper 40s! Our next system arrives late Sunday night, mostly into Monday morning. I do think this system is mainly a rain event as overnight lows remain in the mid-30s Sunday night into Monday.

Highs on Monday look to get into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this system as well.

