List of warming centers opening across the mountains due to ice storm power outages

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several counties across the mountains have opened warming centers for those who have lost power during the ice storm and need a place to stay warm.

In Jackson County, Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard announced Tuesday officials there were opening the Tyner Elementary School for use for those who need it.

Restoration Ministries in Laurel County opened up an emergency shelter Monday night. You can find more about the facility here.

In Floyd County, Judge-Executive Robbie Williams announced a center will open Tuesday at the Martin Community Center. In the video below, Williams talks about how they will not have bedding at the facility, but they will have snacks and a warm place to stay if you need it.

In Perry County, the Perry County Courthouse, at the old circuit courtroom, will be available to county residents as a warming shelter.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office officials said the Krypton Fire Department is a warming shelter for people in the community.

