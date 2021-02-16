Advertisement

Leslie County officials dealing with harsh weather

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Wooton Fire Department were no stranger to the crazy weather Kentucky was experiencing.

“Our problem is we have roads that have ice on them and snow and they’re extremely slick,” Assistant Chief at Wooton Fire Department Viola Lewis said.

Lewis says she is thankful they have not responded to any accidents yet.

“I’m glad for that but we’ve responded to trees down across the road,” Lewis said.

The greatest challenge that Lewis and her team faced were power outages caused by the weather.

“Most people don’t have generators and they’re struggling to get the heat they need because of the trees that are across the roads,” Lewis said.

Encouraged people to stay inside unless absolutely necessary.

“Because it doesn’t matter if you have a two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, or a six-wheel drive. You’re going to slide, be careful, use caution,” Lewis said.

She is asking everyone to remain patient.

“Bear with us, it takes us time. We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got the resources and then we have to make sure that our members are safe out doing this,” Lewis said.

Lewis says she was working from home during the weather, trying to provide supplies to people in the area who might need them.

