KSP troopers hurt working at interstate crash scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers investigating an accident on Interstate 65 have been injured while they worked to clear the scene.

Dispatchers at KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green say they were hit on I-65 near exit 58 north of Horse Cave in Hart County around 8 a.m. (Central time) Tuesday. At last report, all lanes were blocked in both directions.

Multiple accidents have been reported between the 58 and 71 mile markers in Hart County.

