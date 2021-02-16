Advertisement

KSP troopers hurt working at interstate crash scene

(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers investigating an accident on Interstate 65 have been injured while they worked to clear the scene.

Dispatchers at KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green say they were hit on I-65 near exit 58 north of Horse Cave in Hart County around 8 a.m. (Central time) Tuesday. At last report, all lanes were blocked in both directions.

Multiple accidents have been reported between the 58 and 71 mile markers in Hart County.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
Thousands without power following second ice storm in less than one week
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

State of Emergency Winter
Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County
Perry County Roads
Perry County crews treat the roads through rain, snow and ice
WYMT Snow
Snow and ice photos submitted after Monday’s winter storm
Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers
Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers