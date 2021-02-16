Advertisement

Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test

The price hasn’t been announced yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home and then get the results on your phone.

The grocery chain says Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.

Once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies.

The company hasn’t announced the price yet.

Here’s how the test works:

  1. Collect a nasal swab
  2. Wait 15 minutes.
  3. Scan the rapid test on the app
  4. Get results

To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app will share the results with public health agencies.

Kroger says Gauss can produce up to 30 million tests per month once they’re approved.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning
Thousands without power following second ice storm in less than one week
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

Latest News

Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Perry County Roads
Perry County crews treat the roads through rain, snow and ice
WYMT Snow
Snow and ice photos submitted after Monday’s winter storm
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter’s wrath: Bitter cold, no power and a deadly tornado
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
Synchronized snow plowing in Kentucky