HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kingdom Come State Park is closed until further notice.

Officials with the park posted on Facebook warning people not to pass the barriers at the park entrance road.

Trees continue to fall every two to three seconds due to the ice.

Park will remain closed until further notice. Please do not attempt to pass the barriers at the park entrance road. We... Posted by Kingdom Come State Park on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.