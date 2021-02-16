Advertisement

Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers

Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers
Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk and Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Hazard Police Department (HPD) officers said phone lines and radio systems went down.

Chief of Police Minor Allen said phone lines went out around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Allen said officers quickly learned to adapt and began using their old analog channel.

HPD is also dispatching for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office who is also using the analog channel.

“We are business as usual, said Allen. “I would like everybody to know that this is not going to affect our ability to respond to them, or the sheriff’s department or the county either one,” he added.

This story will be updated.

We will update this story when radio systems are back online.

**********************************UPDATE**************************** PHONES ARE...

Posted by Hazard Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Winter Storm Situation Overnight Perry County suffered significant ice and freezing rain. This weather has disrupted...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

