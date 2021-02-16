Icy and snowy weather causing issues for police dispatchers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Hazard Police Department (HPD) officers said phone lines and radio systems went down.

Chief of Police Minor Allen said phone lines went out around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Allen said officers quickly learned to adapt and began using their old analog channel.

HPD is also dispatching for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office who is also using the analog channel.

“We are business as usual, said Allen. “I would like everybody to know that this is not going to affect our ability to respond to them, or the sheriff’s department or the county either one,” he added.

Winter Storm Situation Overnight Perry County suffered significant ice and freezing rain. This weather has disrupted... Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

