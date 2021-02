ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mount Vernon Fire Department reported that I-75 southbound is closed near exit 59.

The road is shut down because of a crash due to icy and hazardous road conditions.

Officials say there are injuries.

Avoid the area at this time and avoid travel if possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

I75 closed at this time South at the 59 exit due to an injury accident from the ice and hazardous road conditions Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.