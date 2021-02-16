Advertisement

Harlan boys, Belfry girls earn Team of the Week honors

By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
(WYMT) - After both having big weeks, Harlan’s boys team and Belfry’s girls team earned Team of the Week honors.

The Green Dragons went 2-1 on the week, with the highlight win coming on Friday night against district rival, Harlan County. Harlan defeated the Black Bears, 74-50 for its first win over the Black Bears since Harlan County became a school and started playing in 2008.

Belfry’s girls went a perfect 3-0 last week, with all their wins coming over fellow 15th Region opponents. Perhaps the Lady Pirates’ biggest win came over Floyd Central on Friday night, who was previously unbeaten against 15th Region opposition. The Lady Pirates are now 11-5 on the season.

