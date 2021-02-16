Gov. Beshear closes state office buildings again Tuesday due to dangerous road conditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to the departing winter storm that impacted the state and dangerous road conditions, Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday morning that state office buildings would be closed again during the day on Tuesday.

Officials with the Governor’s Office say that any employee that’s able to telework and any other essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management. Many throughout the state remain without power, including around 90,000 customers in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

“Transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees while our emergency management teams and Kentucky National Guard soldiers continue to respond,” Gov. Beshear said. “To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these hazardous roads.”

The Governor also urges anyone experiencing a downed power line or power outage to call their local utility company.

