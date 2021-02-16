Advertisement

Ethan gains canine friends with ongoing home visits

Ethan appears to be quite happy in his new environment, and has even made a couple friends.
Ethan appears to be quite happy in his new environment, and has even made a couple friends.(Kentucky Humane Society - Facebook)
By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog is making great strides in his road to recovery, and has earned several companions as his care continues with Kentucky Humane Society staff.

Friday, Ethan was sent to spend the night with KHS staff member Jeff, who would take him home every night and bring him back to the humane society during the day for further recovery efforts with veterinary staff.

After three successful nights, Ethan appears to be quite happy in his new environment, and has even made a couple friends.

In a post Monday morning by the Kentucky Humane Society, the shelter showed pictures of Ethan with Jeff’s other dogs, Ivy, Luna, Freya, Jinx and Molly.

“I think Ethan has learned when we pull in the driveway. He gets up from a restful nap in the car and is super excited to come in the house,” Jeff said. “He comes in and seems to tell all the other dogs how his day went and then everyone gets excited about going out to play.”

Ethan is also a big help around the house, where Jeff says he always keeps track of his work gloves while working on adding a room to the house.

Jeff says that Ethan gets along with all of his dogs, and also really enjoys sticking his face in the refrigerator for a bit of cool air.

“He doesn’t bother anything but it’s funny because it looks like he’s really looking for a snack,” Jeff said. “And then of course, it’s snuggle time and night time. He really does give the best hugs.”

The Kentucky Humane Society said they are thankful for the continued support as Ethan’s condition improves.

