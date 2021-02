LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Restoration Ministries in Laurel County opened up an emergency shelter Monday night.

The post on Facebook says the church has gas heat and a gas stove.

If you can get out, the church is providing a warm place to stay at 420 Lily School Road in Lily.

** Emergency Shelter** If your electric is out, we have gas heat at the church. Call Eli Emery at 606-765-7802. If... Posted by Restoration Ministries of Southeast, Kentucky on Monday, February 15, 2021

