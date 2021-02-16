Advertisement

Conditions in Laurel County slowly improving following Monday’s ice storm

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After two days filled with crashes along the Interstate 75 corridor in Laurel County, travel is slowly improving on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, officials shut down the interstate between Laurel and Rockcastle County several times due to accidents, including one that turned deadly.

In the aftermath of the ice storm, thousands in Laurel County are still without power. You can see the latest outage numbers for the area here.

