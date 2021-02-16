Advertisement

Cold wakes up Morehead man after power goes out

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Power crews across the state are working overtime to get electricity restored after more than 70,000 Kentuckians lost power during the storm.

One of the hardest-hit regions was the northeast portion of the state.

“I woke up at 6:30 this morning freezing,” said Morehead resident Dennis Dailey. “I didn’t expect the power to be off and the cold woke me up.”

Dailey says the temp inside his home was down to around 60 degrees by midday. He’s one of roughly 3,500 people in Rowan County who lost power after freezing rain sent trees and power lines to the ground.

“It was kind of a mess,” Dailey said. “I got my propane camp stove out, hoping, we didn’t need it. Sure enough, we lost power.

Across the northeastern portions of the state, officials responding to the most outages. Some counties issuing local state of emergencies, on top of one issued by Governor Beshear.

“We used to have huge snows when I was little, but this is bad,” Dailey said. “It’s not so much the snow, but the ice, and without power in this cold, it’s awful.”

Dailey says he’s fine, it’s his mom dealing with these conditions he worries about.

“She is elderly and if this went on for a long period of time she could be facing health issues,” Dailey said.

As Dennis clears his driveway, he can’t help but think about what else mother nature has in store.

“I’m really worried about the next few days, we’re supposed to get more of this right?, So, I’m worried about what’s coming,” Dailey said.

A warming shelter is being opened at Laughlin Gym on Morehead State’s campus.

County officials say their primary concern is those with medical issues that require electricity for their equipment.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight
KYTC officials issue dire warning: Stay off the roads until further notice
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home

Latest News

Kingdom Come State Park is closed until further notice.
Kingdom Come State Park closed until further notice
Chad Manuel, 35, of Langley, has been arrested on charges of arson, wanton endangerment,...
Floyd County man arrested for attempting to burn down parents’ home
Stolen Trailer
Utility Trailer stolen around London on Ky 229
State of Emergency declared in Jackson County due to ice storm
WYMT Weather Spotter Allen Bolling shared this photo from Prestonsburg.
Watch: Ice storm coverage across the mountains Monday