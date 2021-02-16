Cold day ahead, another system on the horizon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After our second ice storm in less than one week for parts of our region, we now look ahead to the possibility for our third winter system in the last seven days.

Today and Tonight

Stay at home. That is the best advice I can give you this morning and today in general. Icy roads, downed trees and no traffic lights will all be issues you will have to deal with if you have to be out. Give yourself plenty of time to get around. Parts of our region were slammed with ice last night. Freezing drizzle and flurries are likely early. An Ice Storm Warning continues until early this afternoon for most of the region.

Temperatures fell into the mid to upper 20s overnight and will continue to fall today before stabilizing in the low to mid-20s this afternoon. Cloud cover will hang tough for most of the day and into the night. Some breaks in the action are likely tonight and that will allow us to drop into the teens for lows. That means nothing will melt today. It also means another day of icy conditions both during the day and tonight. Avoid travel if at all possible.

Extended Forecast

To add insult to injury, while many people are still trying to get their power back on and trees cleared, another weather maker is gearing up to move into the region, potentially as early as Wednesday night. Most models show some scattered snow showers moving in late in the day or potentially overnight. With cold air and ground temperatures, some quick accumulation is absolutely possible. Highs Wednesday will likely be just above freezing with lows dropping into the upper 20s overnight.

There is still some uncertainty about Thursday. Models are trending colder, so instead of the snow changing to rain like we were thinking this weekend and on Monday, it could potentially stay as a freezing rain/snow mix for most of the area. If temperatures don’t make it to the mid to upper 30s, we could be in trouble. At this point, unless something major changes quickly, most of the region will wake up with some snow on the ground by Friday morning. We’re keeping a very close eye on this system and hope to have more later today.

After some early snow chances on Friday, we start to dry out this weekend. We could see some of the coldest air we’ve seen to wrap up the work week though with highs in the 20s on Friday and lows Saturday morning potentially in the single digits.

