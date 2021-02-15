Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our next system is rolling in and this forecast may be even more tricky than the last one.

Today and Tonight

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings along with Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for the entire region. They will run through sometime on Tuesday. I know that’s vague, but we have three different National Weather Service offices serving our region, so there are different end times for some of the products.

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the entire region through Tuesday morning or early afternoon. (WYMT)

The roads were a mess on Sunday and look for that trend to continue this morning. Freezing fog will continue to be an issue across the region and now snow, sleet and freezing rain are moving in from the south and west. While you can see our latest thoughts on our updated snow and ice map, this is absolutely a nowcasting event. Be ready for anything. A degree or two could make the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Sleet could and will likely cut into any snow totals today and tonight. This forecast is still evolving, so tweaks to the forecast map are still possible.

Just like the last system, I think we see a break in the early afternoon hours before it picks back up again. The worst of it could be this afternoon into the overnight hours. Power outages are likely and travel is NOT recommended, at any time of the day. If you have to be out, make sure you take it slow and steady on the roads.

Some areas to the south could get into the mid to upper 30s, but most will stay close to or below freezing today. Conditions will get worse tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s area-wide.

The bulk of the moisture should start to move out late tonight, but some could linger into early Tuesday.

Extended Forecast

After some chances for flurries or freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning, we’re just cloudy and cold for much of the day. I think we stay in the 20s for daytime highs, so roads will still be rough. We could drop into the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night so slick roads are also likely Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a tough start to the week for drivers.

Wednesday looks mainly dry at this point, but some chances for freezing rain, sleet and snow return Wednesday night. The good news is that temperatures will climb during the day on Thursday, which should transition everyone over to rain. The bad news? Temps crash Thursday night, so that will take us back into wintry precipitation to wrap up the system, which could linger into early Friday as snow chances.

It’s going to be a long weather week. Hang in there.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.