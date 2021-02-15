Advertisement

Winter storm moving in, snow, sleet and freezing rain on the table today

Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some...
Here is the latest forecast for snow and ice. Sleet could play a factor in how much snow some areas see today and tonight.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our next system is rolling in and this forecast may be even more tricky than the last one.

Today and Tonight

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings along with Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for the entire region. They will run through sometime on Tuesday. I know that’s vague, but we have three different National Weather Service offices serving our region, so there are different end times for some of the products.

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the entire...
Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the entire region through Tuesday morning or early afternoon.(WYMT)

The roads were a mess on Sunday and look for that trend to continue this morning. Freezing fog will continue to be an issue across the region and now snow, sleet and freezing rain are moving in from the south and west. While you can see our latest thoughts on our updated snow and ice map, this is absolutely a nowcasting event. Be ready for anything. A degree or two could make the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Sleet could and will likely cut into any snow totals today and tonight. This forecast is still evolving, so tweaks to the forecast map are still possible.

Just like the last system, I think we see a break in the early afternoon hours before it picks back up again. The worst of it could be this afternoon into the overnight hours. Power outages are likely and travel is NOT recommended, at any time of the day. If you have to be out, make sure you take it slow and steady on the roads.

Some areas to the south could get into the mid to upper 30s, but most will stay close to or below freezing today. Conditions will get worse tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s area-wide.

The bulk of the moisture should start to move out late tonight, but some could linger into early Tuesday.

Extended Forecast

After some chances for flurries or freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning, we’re just cloudy and cold for much of the day. I think we stay in the 20s for daytime highs, so roads will still be rough. We could drop into the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night so slick roads are also likely Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a tough start to the week for drivers.

Wednesday looks mainly dry at this point, but some chances for freezing rain, sleet and snow return Wednesday night. The good news is that temperatures will climb during the day on Thursday, which should transition everyone over to rain. The bad news? Temps crash Thursday night, so that will take us back into wintry precipitation to wrap up the system, which could linger into early Friday as snow chances.

It’s going to be a long weather week. Hang in there.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!
Silver Alert
UPDATE: 61-year-old man missing in Perry County found safe.

Latest News

Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - February 14th, 2021
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's AM Update-2.14.21
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home
Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight