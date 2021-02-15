Weather delaying COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What is usually a full parking lot of patients receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is now empty due to the weather.

Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) staff said patient and staff safety is a number one priority.

The Hazard ARH vaccine clinic was canceled for Monday, but other ARH locations could be administering vaccines depending on the weather. Monday’s clinic would have been a combination of patients receiving their first or second doses.

“We are focused on getting those people first and second doses, we’re doing those things simultaneously, anything and everything that we can do to help get our communities vaccinated is our goal,” said ARH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Braman.

Hospital staff will call patients to reschedule appointments.

This story will be updated.

