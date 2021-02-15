WATCH: Gov. Beshear gives winter storm response update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a news conference this morning, outlining the latest on the latest winter storm to impact the Commonwealth.

You can watch that here:

The governor is expected to be joined by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Michael Dossett as they outline the state’s response to snow, sleet and ice.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.