WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 15, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his Monday COVID-19 briefing from Frankfort.

You can watch that live here:

WATCH:

Governor Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Posted by WYMT on Monday, February 15, 2021

As of Sunday, 76 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

