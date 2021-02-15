Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 61-year-old man missing in Perry County

Silver Alert(WSAZ)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County dispatch officials told WYMT they issued a silver alert for a missing man.

Officials said 61-year-old Mark Short was last seen around 5:00 p.m. at an adult living facility at 18 Dahlya Lane.

Short is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was wearing a denim jacket, blue shorts, blue and gray toboggan. His right arm is in a sling.

We will update this story as we learn more.

