Road crews expect conditions to get worse Monday night

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday night, many counties closed roads in the Big Sandy area as they became sheets of ice and now, road crews are preparing once again for another night they expect to be the same...if not worse.

Kentucky 114 right off US23 in Prestonsburg is just wet, but it has been raining for the last couple of hours making sidewalks and parking lots slick.

Sunday evening, road crews were faced with many challenges as cars were sliding off the roads and highway crews were having to turn around because they could not get through.

The biggest challenge was refreezing. They salted but within the hour, the roads were back to a sheet of ice.

The highway department has A, B and C routes, all based on priority roads and volume of traffic. Sunday night they had to pull trucks off the B and C routes because it became too dangerous.

“For the first time in over than 20 years that anybody remembers we had to pull some of our trucks back because they were having problems staying on the road. They were sliding into guardrails and ditches. It was just not safe for our people,” said Sara George with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12.

Prestonsburg Major Les Stapleton said that roads that have been treated are fine, but many back roads are still slick as crews cannot get to some areas because they are so icy.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, Stapleton expects any more rain that falls to freeze which will cause roads to become sheets of ice once again.

”You can’t go along these roads doing 50 mile per hour because when you hit ice you’re going to lose traction. If you do have to get out, be very careful. You have to remember too doing two miles an hour on some of these bank curves you’re going to slide off of them. There’s a mid point you gotta find and if you’re not comfortable on them don’t even get out,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton says it is just a cycle. They salt, it melts, the salt washed off with the rain, and then it refreezes once again.

Officials say did not see many accidents last night but they are afraid if you get in a wreck, emergency services might not be able to reach you.

