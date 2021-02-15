Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials posted traffic alerts on Facebook.

Officials said Interstate 75 is too slick for safe travel. Drivers are asked to avoid I-75.

Laurel County Sheriff Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told WYMT that all roads are becoming ice-covered and only recommends driving for emergencies only.

At 7:26 p.m., Acciardo said nine crashes were reported in the county. He said the sheriff’s office does not have that many crashes in 48 hours.

Alert! All roads in Laurel County have ice! Do not travel! Triple Caution Posted by London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.