Advertisement

Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on

The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials posted traffic alerts on Facebook.

Officials said Interstate 75 is too slick for safe travel. Drivers are asked to avoid I-75.

Laurel County Sheriff Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told WYMT that all roads are becoming ice-covered and only recommends driving for emergencies only.

At 7:26 p.m., Acciardo said nine crashes were reported in the county. He said the sheriff’s office does not have that many crashes in 48 hours.

Traffic Alert! I-75 is too slick for travel. Avoid!

Posted by London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Alert! All roads in Laurel County have ice! Do not travel! Triple Caution

Posted by London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Sunday, February 14, 2021
Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are responding to multiple crashes in Rockcastle County.
Multiple crashes reported on I-75 in Rockcastle Co.
I-75 in Berea closed due to a crash
I-75 in Berea closed due to a crash
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - February 14th, 2021
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!