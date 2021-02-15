Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on
Feb. 14, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials posted traffic alerts on Facebook.
Officials said Interstate 75 is too slick for safe travel. Drivers are asked to avoid I-75.
Laurel County Sheriff Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told WYMT that all roads are becoming ice-covered and only recommends driving for emergencies only.
At 7:26 p.m., Acciardo said nine crashes were reported in the county. He said the sheriff’s office does not have that many crashes in 48 hours.
