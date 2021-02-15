Pineville Community Health Center goes from survival mode to success mode

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Turning the corner from survival mode to success mode is the Pineville Community Health Center.

In 2019, it was an uncertain time for the former Pineville Hospital. It is now the Pineville Community Health Center as ownership changes and bankruptcy almost closed the entity for good.

“You start a hospital, especially one that has a history but is new. You have to survive and so the staff and the community rallied around and did everything they could,” CEO Terry Nichols said.

With the changes, many employees lost their jobs and many services were cut.

“They cut a lot of staffing. They shut down our behavioral health unit which is our geriatric psych unit. They shut down the ICU. They got rid of the MRI. They quit doing mammograms. They cut a number of services,” he said.

To keep the center afloat, the City of Pineville and First State Bank of Southeast stepped in to help keep things running.

“Between the two of them, they were very instrumental but there was also support from the local politicians here, in the county and state level and the U.S. senators and congressman,” he said.

Now in a better place, the center is working to continue existing services and additional services.

“Well have a pretty progressive plan to bring back specialties so that people here in Pineville and Bell County and surrounding areas don’t have to travel to Lexington or Knoxville or wherever to see a specialist. They can see them here,” he said.

But CEO Terry Nicholas says the center would not have survived without the community’s continued support.

“They stepped up a number of times and fed the staff. They stepped up to care of the staff. They have came back when we’ve added services here and they continue to tell use what they need,” he said.

The center dropped to having only around 50 employees in 2019. The center anticipates that number to grow in the next year.

