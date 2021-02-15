Multiple crashes reported on I-75 in Rockcastle Co.

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Several crashes have been reported on a stretch of I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Kentucky State Police are urging people to avoid travel in the area.

Troopers first reported a multi-car crash in the southbound lanes of I-75 at the 73mm. I-75 is also closed at the Livingston Exit near the Rockcastle and Laurel County lines following multiple collissions.

Troopers say roads are slick in the area and conditions are getting worse.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

I-75 SB at the 73mm in Rockcastle County due to multi-car crash. Detour information coming soon. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 14, 2021

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

I-75 at the Rockcastle/Laurel Co line is closed at mm 49 (Livingston Exit) due to multiple collisions. If you don't have to be traveling in the Post 11 Area, please don't. All roads are slick and conditions are deteriorating. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 15, 2021

