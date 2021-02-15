Local State of Emergency declared in Magoffin County due to winter weather

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Magoffin County have declared a state of emergency due to ongoing winter weather.

Judge-Executive Matt Wireman signed the order on Monday as the potential for freezing rain, sleet and snow are still possible for the area.

In the declaration, Wireman talked about how the precipitation that moved in Sunday night had already caused a number of issues including icy roads leading to a number of car crashes and the potential for property damage with Monday night’s round of weather.

The order closes all county maintained roads to all by essential personnel until the situation improves and asks all relevant organizations in the county to coordinate with the emergency management director.

You can see a copy of the declaration below:

On Monday, Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman signed the order declaring the state of emergency for existing and pending winter weather. (WYMT)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.