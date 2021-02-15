KSP: Officer involved shooting under investigation in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police London Post are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Whitley County.

The shooting happened Sunday after 3:30 a.m. in the Dogwood Cove community of Whitley County.

Investigators said an off-duty Corbin Police officer was responding after being contacted by his neighbor.

After going outside, investigators said the officer was confronted by 20-year-old Phillip N. Davenport of Corbin.

During the altercation between the officer and Davenport, police said the officer pulled his gun and and shot Davenport.

Whitley County EMS took Davenport to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.