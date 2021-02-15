Kentucky State Police troopers met at county lines to deliver medicine to patients

(WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers delivered prescription medicines for the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

Troopers from Frankfort, Richmond, London and Harlan met each other at county lines to make sure the medication was delivered to patients in Cumberland.

You can see KSP’s Facebook post below:

Four KSP Posts worked together today to deliver critical prescription medications for the University of Kentucky College... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Monday, February 15, 2021

