Kentucky State Police troopers met at county lines to deliver medicine to patients
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers delivered prescription medicines for the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.
Troopers from Frankfort, Richmond, London and Harlan met each other at county lines to make sure the medication was delivered to patients in Cumberland.
You can see KSP’s Facebook post below:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.