Kentucky Power preparing for second ice storm in one week

Nearly 1,100 people for Kentucky Power prepare for outages from the ice storm
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Kentucky Power is monitoring the weather with a second ice storm in the forecast.

Cindy Wiseman with Kentucky Power says the company continues to restore power to people in the Ashland area from last week’s storm.

“We are expecting additional outages to occur starting this afternoon through the night. As I mentioned we have over 1,100 people in the area ready to address those outages should they occur,” said Wiseman. “We are starting to already see this reporting some outages to occur in the Hazard and Pikeville areas. We have a couple of thousand people without power that’s being assessed now and restoration is underway already.”

Wiseman says their crews both from the region and out of state are human and multi-day events can be tiresome.

“Fortunately we do require our folks to have they work sometimes 16 hour days we give them an eight-hour rest which is not a lot. I know we would all love to have eight hours of sleep but that’s just eight hours of rest they may not be getting that much sleep,” said Wiseman. “We had a crew last night trying to make its way back to the Pikeville area to prepare for today’s weather in that area and the roads were so poor that they ended up pulling off and sleeping in their vehicles through the night because it was just not safe to drive along route 23.”

As they gear up for what the worst might bring officials say it is important for us to be prepared.

" I would always encourage everyone to have an emergency outage kid and that is simply making sure you have flashlights, fresh batteries, have your medication handy refilled, have a water supply and make sure you’re charging your cell phones because we can still rely on those without electricity. "

If power outages occur we will update you as we learn of them.

