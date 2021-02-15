Advertisement

Jeff Sheppard says Kentucky has reached out to North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard

North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
North Laurel star Reed Sheppard(WKYT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - According to 247 Sports, Kentucky has reached out to North Laurel star Reed Sheppard.

The outlet posted the news on Twitter and on its website Sunday night.

“At this point in Reed’s recruitment, everything is going through his high school coach,” The former UK standout said on Cameron Mills’ radio show this weekend. “There are rules in place that prohibit coaches from contacting Reed directly, but the coaches at the University of Kentucky have acknowledged to his high school coach that they are fully aware of him and what he’s doing.”

The younger Sheppard has already had some standout games this season, including scoring 54 points in a win over Corbin and putting up 50 points along with getting a triple-double against South Laurel back in January.

