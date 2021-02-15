Jeff Sheppard says Kentucky has reached out to North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard

(WYMT) - According to 247 Sports, Kentucky has reached out to North Laurel star Reed Sheppard.

The outlet posted the news on Twitter and on its website Sunday night.

Jeff Sheppard says his son Reed's recruitment is currently going through his high school coach at North Laurel but says that Kentucky has reached out. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 15, 2021

“At this point in Reed’s recruitment, everything is going through his high school coach,” The former UK standout said on Cameron Mills’ radio show this weekend. “There are rules in place that prohibit coaches from contacting Reed directly, but the coaches at the University of Kentucky have acknowledged to his high school coach that they are fully aware of him and what he’s doing.”

The younger Sheppard has already had some standout games this season, including scoring 54 points in a win over Corbin and putting up 50 points along with getting a triple-double against South Laurel back in January.

