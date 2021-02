LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of Interstate 75 in Laurel County were shut down Monday morning due to dangerous road conditions.

Dangerous conditions caused 20 miles of I-75 to close from mile marker 29 to mile marker 49, from North Corbin to Livingston.

Road crews were able to treat the road and reopen the interstate.

