I-75 northbound shut down due to fatal car crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Fire Department says part of I-75 is shut down after a fatal car crash.

The fire department posted on Facebook that I-75 northbound at exit 49 is shut down due to a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Fire officials say you need to take US Highway 25 north to get around the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

