I-75 northbound shut down due to fatal car crash

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Fire Department says part of I-75 is shut down after a fatal car crash.

The fire department posted on Facebook that I-75 northbound at exit 49 is shut down due to a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Fire officials say you need to take US Highway 25 north to get around the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

