Freezing rain continues tonight, slick roads likely Tuesday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Freezing rain is falling and will continue to fall throughout the mountains tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Freezing rain continues as we head into the evening and overnight hours. This system is pushing into the mountains now and will continue to impact us tonight and especially tomorrow morning.

The good news is that some of our eastern counties will see mostly rain as temperatures are starting to warm up. All of us will see freezing rain though so slick roads are likely tonight into the early morning hours. We have changed our snow and ice forecast. You can see that in the map above. We are not expecting a lot of snow for the mountains. Most of us that will stay west of us. We will see snow and sleet with some areas seeing up to 0.50″ of ice.

Most of our region is still in an Ice Storm Warning through Tuesday morning. A few of our counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning as well.

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the entire region through Tuesday morning or early afternoon. (WYMT)

Even if you are in the mostly rain category, temperatures will drop into the lower 20s tonight so that water on the roadways will likely refreeze tonight. All of us will wake up to slick conditions Tuesday morning. If you don’t have to be out and about, stay home.

Highs on Tuesday will get into the mid to upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Since we won’t get above freezing, those slick roads are possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will be cold and drop into the mid to upper teens!

Wednesday and Thursday

Yes, another system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. The good news is this system looks more like a wintry mix vs. the freezing rain we’ve been seeing.

Highs will get into the mid-30s Wednesday with those mostly cloudy skies. Later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning we could see a wintry mix and some snow move into the mountains. Those overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Highs on Thursday are expected to get into the lower 40s so that wintry mix will turn into rain throughout the day. We could see some flurries stick around Thursday night as temperatures drop back down into the lower 20s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures will only get into the upper 20s on Friday with a few flurries early Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-teens.

We will FINALLY see some sunshine return this weekend! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday and low to mid-40s Sunday. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds both days. Showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday.

Highs look to get back into the mid to upper 40s by Monday.

