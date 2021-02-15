Advertisement

Freezing rain causing slick roads in Laurel County

Roads are becoming slick in Laurel County.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Laurel County, overnight freezing drizzle caused lots of problems for drivers.

Roads, including I-75, became a skating rink. The interstate was closed twice. Once Sunday night and again Monday morning following multiple crashes between Laurel and Rockcastle counties.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they worked crashes all across the county early Monday morning. Police say between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., they had more than 20 wrecks with some injuries.

”Right at the 56 northbound, three vehicles and one commercial vehicle...two passenger cars...unfortunately we do have one fatality,” said Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State Police.

I-75 is closed at exit 49 following a fatal crash in Rockcastle County.

Roads across the western part of our coverage area are deteriorating rapidly.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

