’Backpack Blessings’ and ‘Paws 4 the Cause’ hand out winter weather gear to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Four years ago, I was homeless. I had nothing. All I had was a tent,” said Misty Monelli with Backpack Blessings.

On her only belonging, Mondelli spray painted a scripture from the Bible. To this day, she attributes her faith to all she’s accomplished.

“I finished college. I clean houses now in Lexington.”

And she’s giving back to people in the same situation she was in just four years ago.

“These people are forgotten right now. I mean COVID’s going on. We can come in, take a shower. They’re out here all the time exposed to it,” Mondelli said.

People who are homeless are facing an even more dangerous threat this week, freezing temperatures that could easily kill those left in them too long.

“I have a hard time getting from my car to my house, you know. They’re very cold out here. Some of them don’t have coats. Some don’t have shirts, some don’t even have shoes that fit right.”

Mondelli started Backpack Blessings for this very reason. Now teaming up with Paws 4 the Cause’s Anita Spreitzer, the two posted the need for winter weather supplies on social media. And shortly after, donations were flooding in.

“Hand warmers, hats, gloves, there’s an emergency blanket in there.”

Filling backpacks with the supplies, then handing them out to those in need at the Hope Center.

“It’s not always going to be this way. And I just wanted to give them some things I needed when I was on the street,” said Mondelli.

Both organizations are still taking donations. They’re especially in need of coats and long johns right now. You can donate at Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington or drop off the items at a bin outside of Most Valuable Pets in Beaumont.

You can reach Mondelli at lexbackpackblessings@gmail.com. Or you can reach her on the Facebook page, Backpack Blessings.

Paws 4 the Cause is also taking donations to help animals, as they’re rescuing a lot of animals left in this weather.

